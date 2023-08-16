DAVENPORT - A man from Seattle has been arrested after allegedly attempting to fraudulently obtain controlled substances from Davenport Pharmacy, claiming they were prescribed to NBA star Draymond Green.
The Lincoln County Record Times reports 37-year-old Mahad Abdi Jama was detained on August 4 and is now facing seven criminal charges, which range from possession of another's identification to providing false information about controlled substances.
The incident was first reported on July 13 when employees of Davenport Pharmacy alerted the authorities about a man trying to collect medications with suspiciously called-in prescriptions.
Deputy Chris Wardlaw of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office apprehended Jama at 516 Morgan Street. Jama reportedly provided a false name upon his initial detention. Subsequent investigations revealed that Jama had an outstanding felony warrant for second-degree theft in Kittitas County.
Upon inspecting Jama's possessions, the newspaper reported that officers found a variety of items that raised further suspicions: two Visa debit cards with no associated names, a white VENMO debit card registered to an Emma Eaton, a magnetic credit card reader, and two additional debit cards under the name Ali Abdifetah.
According to the records, Jama and two companions traveled from Seattle to Davenport with the purported purpose of obtaining the medications for Draymond Green, who is a prominent player for the Golden State Warriors.
Further investigations into the vehicle Jama used revealed more incriminating evidence. Officers found a Sprite bottle filled with a suspicious purple drink, two fake drug prescriptions, four capsules of Adderall, four additional debit cards, and a driver's license belonging to a Des Moines resident.
Adding to the string of charges, Jama, upon returning to the Sheriff’s Office on August 4 to reclaim his impounded vehicle, admitted to attempting to pick up a prescription using the name “Draymond Green," according to the Lincoln County Record-Times.