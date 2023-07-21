drowning

Rescue scene on beach of Lake Cle Elum on Friday, July 21, 2023

Photo: Kittitas County Fire District 6

CLE ELUM – After an hour of CPR to revive a 67-year-old man, it may take a miracle for him to survive his ordeal in Lake Cle Elum on Friday.

Kittitas County Fire District 7 says crews were dispatched to a drowning in the northeastern portion of Lake Cle Elum near Cle Elum shortly after 5 p.m.

Fire officials say a family that launched at or near a private campground beach were on a party boat when a dad became separated from the boat.

Identified as Steve K., the man was found and was brought to shore where friends and/or family did CPR until paramedics and firefighters arrived.

The drowning victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Firefighters say the drowning victim “had a heartbeat” when he was put in the helicopter. He remains in Harborview's intensive care unit. 