CLE ELUM – After an hour of CPR to revive a 67-year-old man, it may take a miracle for him to survive his ordeal in Lake Cle Elum on Friday.
Kittitas County Fire District 7 says crews were dispatched to a drowning in the northeastern portion of Lake Cle Elum near Cle Elum shortly after 5 p.m.
Fire officials say a family that launched at or near a private campground beach were on a party boat when a dad became separated from the boat.
Identified as Steve K., the man was found and was brought to shore where friends and/or family did CPR until paramedics and firefighters arrived.
The drowning victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Firefighters say the drowning victim “had a heartbeat” when he was put in the helicopter. He remains in Harborview's intensive care unit.