MOSES LAKE — A Soap Lake man is accused of fleeing from Moses Lake police after officers say he deliberately tried to run over a dog.
Jose Andres Silva Padilla, 26, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony eluding, first-degree attempted animal cruelty, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
On Feb. 14, a Moses Lake police officer was parked on Grand Drive when he noticed a vehicle drive through the intersection then flip a U-turn at a high rate of speed. The driver then began doing donuts in the intersection.
“At that time I could see the vehicle was actively attempting to run down a medium sized dark colored dog,” police stated. “The vehicle began to follow the dog and close the distance with it now that it was running in a straight line away from it.”
The officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver started accelerating toward the police vehicle. The driver swerved around the police vehicle, nearly hitting two parked cars, according to court records. As the suspect passed, the officer recognized driver as Silva Padilla as Padilla had been stopped the day before for driving without a license.
Police say the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed and was last seen on Wheeler Road heading toward state Route 17. Shortly after, another driver called 911 to report nearly getting into a collision. Police say the involved vehicle matched the suspect’s vehicle.
Police later located Silva Padilla’s car at his family’s home but Silva Padilla was not found.
Silva Padilla is also facing charges of third-degree assault of a child-domestic violence and fourth-degree domestic violence assault stemming from an Aug. 22, 2021 incident in Soap Lake. Police say he had thrown a glass bottle and hit a 2-year-old child during the incident.