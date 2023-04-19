ROYAL CITY — A man is accused of hitting and biting a Royal City police officer during an arrest Tuesday night.
Royal City police responded about 11 p.m. to a home on Catalpa Avenue Northeast after 18-year-old Carlos J. Ochoa II was trying to break in to his brother’s residence. The brother told police he had a restraining order against Ochoa, according to court records.
Police arrived to find Ochoa’s brother with blood around his mouth. He told police Ochoa had punched him before fleeing the trailer park. The brother also told police Ochoa was under the influence of drugs.
Ochoa was located at a nearby trailer and complied with the officer until pulling away when the officer was placing handcuffs on the suspect. Police say Ochoa continued to resist and was taken to the ground.
While on his back, the officer reported Ochoa swung and hit him at least two times. Ochoa’s brother arrived and began helping the officer. Police alleged Ochoa then bit the officer’s arm. The officer punched Ochoa on the left side of his head and was able to pull his arm free. Ochoa was eventually placed into handcuffs. Ochoa was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata. He was medically cleared and booked into jail.
Ochoa has been charged with third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.