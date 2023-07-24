COULEE CITY - On July 20, at approximately 3:30 pm, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested 56-year-old Daniel King of Tulalip.
King faces charges for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
King, who traveled from Western Washington, intended to sell more than 50 fentanyl pills and crystal methamphetamine to a prospective customer within the city limits of Coulee City. Upon arriving at a residence on the 200 block of N 2nd St, he was apprehended without incident by officers from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and detectives from INET on felony distribution charges.
Authorities recovered a substantial quantity of narcotics and related paraphernalia during King's arrest. The seized items include more than 5 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, over 50 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl, more than $500 in cash, a working digital scale often used to weigh narcotics, and several empty small baggies commonly used in the drug trade for packaging narcotics post-weighing.
King was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with intent to distribute.
The bust comes as part of an ongoing investigation by INET, which was brought in to assist by the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). The GCSO initially responded to a potential overdose death on July 18, 2023, at the same location on N 2nd St in Coulee City where King was arrested. The investigation into that death remains ongoing, with officials yet to determine its connection, if any, to the narcotics found in King's possession.