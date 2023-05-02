Scotland-based Megabus has made a mega move in expanding its service further west.
Recently, the company announced that its teamed up with Northwestern Stage Lines to expand service to 35 cities in Washington and Idaho.
Founded in the UK in the early 2000's, Megabus is a double-decker luxury bus service that expanded to the northeastern portion of the U.S. in 2008.
Megabus is also known for offering more customizable trips and pricing with some city-to-city trips as low as $1.
New destinations in north central Washington included Moses Lake, Quincy, Omak, Ellensburg and Leavenworth. Destinations further west include Seattle, Everett and Tacoma.
For more about Megabus, go to:https://us.megabus.com/