ELLENSBURG - A woman who lost control of her vehicle between Ellensburg and Cle Elum is lucky to be alive, according to the people who responded to the crash scene on Thursday.
At around 2:30 p.m., firefighters and Washington State Troopers say 58-year-old Lyla Kay Ford was traveling eastward in her 2006 Nissan Sentra when she lost control, went into the median and flipped end over end. Firefighters says the violent nature of the crash left a large debris field behind. Ford had reportedly self extricated from the wreckage.
"She's lucky to be alive," said Kittitas County Fire Protection 1 Captain Eric Kiehn. "Who ever saw the crash got one hell of a show because that car had to get some air in order to flip the way it did." Kiehn says neither side of the car was damaged, only the roof, front end and back end.
Trooper Collin Cumaravel says troopers tested for impairment, but no intoxicants were found to be in her system. However, he says another driver reported the crashing driver for erratic behavior leading up to the wreck.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
As for the driver's condition, her injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.