MOSES LAKE - An elderly wheel-chair bound woman in Moses Lake is likely making phone calls today thanks to the chivalry of Officer Nicholas Metcalf.
Last Friday, the Blue Bridge Alliance posted a story about Officer Metcalf's response to a cell phone store employee alleging that a customer was harassing staff.
During his investigation, Metcalf learned the that the store wanted to woman trespassed because she became agitated that the cell phone provider wouldn't fix her phone for free, contradicting what she had been told by the company during an earlier conversation.
The elderly lady told police that she didn't have enough money to pay for the cell phone repair and that her phone was the only way she is able to communicate with loved ones.
Officer Metcalf escorted the woman to an area outside of the store and that's when she told him it had been "a rough couple of months and really needs this phone." Metcalf noted that the woman was "visibly distraught."
Metcalf says he went inside the store and asked if there was any way they could help her out. They store demanded payment in order to make that happen. It was then that Metcalf offered to use his Blue Bridge Alliance card to pay for the woman's cell phone repair.
"The elderly female was overly appreciative...," Metcalf stated in the Blue Bridge Alliance log. "This made me feel great, I was able to help an elderly lady maintain contact with her family."
The Blue Bridge Alliance is a community funding pool for local law enforcement agencies that funnel money to an account that police can draw from to help local people in need.
To donate to your law enforcement agency's Blue Bridge Alliance account, visit bluebridgealliance.org.