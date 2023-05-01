QUINCY – A local woman’s extracurricular romance turned exceptionally sour early Saturday when the man she was seeing other than her husband attacked her and her spouse.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say they received a call at around 2 a.m. on a canal road near Road 9-NW and Road R-Northwest near Quincy. Authorities say the reporting party’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Brian Reyes Beltran of Quincy, used his car to intentionally collide with the rear, front and side of she and her husband’s car while she and her spouse were still inside the vehicle.
At one point, the woman’s husband's legs were pinned between the driver’s door and the rocker panel of the car. The impact from the crashes broke one of the husband’s legs. Deputies arrived at the scene within five minutes and found the smashed-up Honda Accord near where the victims were parked.
It was believed that the suspect has fled on foot. Reyes-Beltran later turned himself in to the Quincy Police Department to surrender.
Beltran faces charges of first-degree assault and has been booked into Grant County Jail.