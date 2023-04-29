ELLENSBURG - Some exciting spring plans are likely underway for a man who won a sizable amount of money through Washington's Lottery on Friday.
Randy U. bought a $5 1x2x3x scratch ticket only to find out that he won $50,000. Randy U. bought his ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1001 E. University Way.
Out of the 2,179,000 tickets printed, only four contain a top prize of $50,000. Three top prizes now remain.
Last September, Ellensburg's other 7-Eleven at 112 University Way sold a winning lottery ticket that contained a $75,000 prize. Kenneth D. was the winner.