OLYMPIA - Longtime Republican State Representative Brad Klippert has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
It's unknown if incumbent Chris Reykdal will run for re-election. Klippert is the first person to announce their candidacy for the role of the state's top education administrator in the 2024 election.
Klippert was elected as a state representative in the 8th legislative district in 2008 and through subsequent re-re-elections, he remained in that role through January 2023. The seven-term lawmaker served on the following house committees: Public Safety; Children, Youth, and Families; Civil Rights and Judiciary; and Education.
Klippert also challenged incumbent Dan Newhouse in the race for U.S. representative in the 4th congressional district in the 2022 election.
Klippert's extensive background includes teaching and coaching in both private and public education. Klippert became a certified teacher in 1997. He has worked as a counselor and childcare supervisor at Bailie Memorial Youth Ranch for troubled youth in Basin City. During his 22 years as a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Klippert served six schools in two school districts as a school resource officer.
Klippert holds a two bachelor's degrees: Behavioral Science and Biblical Studies, and has a master's degree in teaching.
For more about Klippert's campaign, go to: www.klippertforospi.com