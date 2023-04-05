Nearly a dozen WSDOT workers who were killed on the job in north central Washington were remembered during a memorial on Tuesday.
Each year, WSDOT remembers all staff who perished while on duty since 1950. A traffic cone with the name of the fallen with a flower placed inside are set outside of the WSDOT headquarters in Olympia.
Over the last 73 years, 60 workers have died while working with the latest death happening near Selah in 2021.
Governor Jay Inslee recently signed a bill that allows State Patrol to place automated speed cameras in highway work zones in an effort to mitigate accidents involving state employees.
Information published by the Memorial Foundation of the Washington State Department of Transportation disclosed more info about the fallen, including local incidents. The following is a brief list of names with details regarding the circumstances of their deaths:
- Paul J. Yandt, July 29, 1953, South Central Region, maintenance technician. Paul was killed while working south of Connell when a truck and trailer pinned him against his highway department truck.
- Knute Johnson, Equipment Operator, Clarence R. Sluder, Maintenance Tech, Oct. 4, 1957 Southcentral Region, Knute and Clarence were killed while working on Snoqualmie Pass when a large rock slide occurred.
- Charles O. Williams, Feb. 2, 1965, South Central Region, radio operator. Charles, who worked on Snoqualmie Pass, injured his hip in a fall the previous month and died from complications from that injury.
- Ray Wittig, Feb. 4, 1952, North Central Region, maintenance lead technician. Ray was buried in a snowslide while operating an early snowplow/snowblower in Tumwater Canyon (Leavenworth).
- Gordon Burlingame, July 17, 1992, North Central Region, avalanche control supervisor. "Gordie" was working alone to remove a 29-foot high radio tower from a dormitory building roof at Berne Camp on Stevens Pass. The tower became unstable, fell and struck him.
- Harrell J. Shull, April 29, 1959, South Central Region, maintenance technician. Harrell was killed near Saddle Mountain east of Ellensburg when he was struck by a passing vehicle while removing trash from a ditch along a highway. A co-worker was also injured in the crash.
- Frank E. Potter, Dec. 1, 1950, North Central Region, Maintenance Laborer. Frank was killed when a car skidded while trying to slow down in a work zone and pinned him against the sand truck he was working on east of Leavenworth.
- Andrew Kaelberer, Dec. 27, 1956, South Central Region, Maintenance Technician. Andrew was buried in sand while working in maintenance shed in Ellensburg.
- Ray T. Collie, Feb. 28, 1970, North Central Region, maintenance technician. Ray died a week after being struck by a truck in a marked work zone. The accident was on the west side of Stevens Pass.