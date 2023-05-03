ELLENSBURG - An Ellensburg funeral home is getting props from local firefighters after donating a set of high-quality coolers to Kittitas County Fire District 1 on Tuesday.
Johnson & Williams Funeral Home saw the fire department's post on social media about the need for help in outfitting their brush trucks with coolers ahead of this year' wildfire season.
The small band of morticians bought coolers that are designed to withstand rough environments.
In total, the funeral home bought four coolers, each worth about $350.
The coolers will be used to preserve food and keep hydrating beverages cold for crews on the front lines.