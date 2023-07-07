WENATCHEE - In an effort to increase awareness and promote community engagement, the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center has announced a significant reduction in the price of its lunch program. Effective immediately, seniors and community members can enjoy a well-balanced hot meal for just $5, as the center aims to ensure access to affordable and nutritious food options for all.
Operating from Tuesday through Friday, the lunch program invites participants to gather promptly at noon in the social hall located at 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. To effectively manage costs, the center has introduced a new requirement for attendees to RSVP at least one business day in advance.
"One of our long-standing commitments at the senior center is to provide an affordable, well-balanced lunch to our senior community," stated Dave Tosch, the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center. "There are many seniors in our community on fixed incomes who are at risk of food insecurity. We want to make sure that everyone, regardless of age or income, has access to a hot meal four days a week."
The decision to lower the price of the lunch program was influenced by feedback from both current and former attendees. Responding to their requests for more fresh vegetables, such as salads, and the inclusion of desserts, the center aims to attract a broader audience by making these changes.
"Our primary goal is to meet the needs and preferences of our lunch attendees," explained Tosch. "We've been listening to feedback from our current and former lunch attendees. They've also asked us to include more fresh vegetables, like salads, and they want dessert. We're making these changes, along with lowering our price from $7 to $5, to bring more people in to try our lunch program."
Aside from providing a healthy and affordable meal, the lunch program also serves as a vital opportunity for seniors to socialize and foster connections. The center recognizes the importance of these gatherings as an integral part of their regular attendees' lives.
"Many of our regulars routinely come to lunch to meet with their friends. Our lunches are an important social event that our local seniors can look forward to," added Tosch.
While the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center has a small annual membership fee, the lunch program is open to the public. All community members, regardless of age, are welcome to join and share a meal. This inclusive approach encourages seniors to bring their children or grandchildren to the lunches, strengthening intergenerational connections.
RSVPs are now mandatory for participation in the lunch program, ensuring that the center can adequately prepare for the number of attendees. Payment will be collected at the door, and the center also offers discount punch cards for purchase, which provide a bonus of 'buy 10, get one free.'
For those interested in learning more about the senior center's lunch program or wishing to make reservations, the office can be contacted at (509) 662-7036. Alternatively, individuals can visit the center's website at wenatcheeseniorcenter.com/lunch-program to access the menu and RSVP online.
The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center's commitment to affordable meals and fostering a sense of community through its lunch program reflects its dedication to supporting the well-being and happiness of local seniors and the wider community.