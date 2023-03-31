MOSES LAKE - County-level political groups representing Democrats and Republicans offered contrasting perspectives on the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump this week. Trump's indictment, announced Thursday, came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a “scam,” a “persecution,” an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run.
Source ONE News reached out to the Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer after the Republican GOP Grant County declined to comment for the time being.
“The local party has not met to discuss. I believe this to be a political witch-hunt as the former President has said. When our justice system is weaponized as a political tool, it endangers all of us. This is a blatant abuse of power from a DA focused on political vengeance instead of keeping us safe. When we dig into every member of Congress and elected officials and do the same to them then I will feel that we have a fair system. Until then, clearly we do not,” Pfeifer wrote to Source ONE News.
Source ONE News solicited comment from Grant County Democrats’ Treasurer Sylvia Hammond:
“I can’t speak for everyone, but I believe that generally we appreciate that the legal process continues in regards to the questionable activities of Donald Trump. Democrats believe that no one is above the law. Democrats also believe that like any other citizen, Donald Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty. That being said, I don’t believe that this is a “witch hunt” and I don’t believe that the indictment is “political persecution” as Trump refers to it. The indictment shows that there is evidence of a crime. Trump will have his day in court,” Hammond stated in a message to Source ONE News.
Both reactions appear to reflect the sentiments of many Democrats and Republicans across the U.S. as reported by other media outlets.
Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.