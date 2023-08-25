MOSES LAKE - Anna Lucero, a dedicated realtor with Century 21 Alsted Real Estate, embarked on a heartwarming mission earlier this year: to help schools in Grant County equip their students with necessary supplies. Lucero, a native of Ephrata with family ties spread across the county, decided to make this a Grant county-wide effort due to her deep personal connections. Her formative years were spent in Ephrata, her sons are currently enrolled in Moses Lake, her daughter attends Wilson Creek, and her family roots trace back to the Quincy area.
In May, Lucero began reaching out to schools throughout the county. Although several institutions didn't respond, Anna persisted with her initiative, focusing on those that reciprocated her outreach.
Hoping to collect supplies from the local community, Lucero set up two collection points in July: one at CENTURY 21 in Moses Lake and another at K9 Kuts in Ephrata. However, by August, the anticipated community involvement was underwhelming.
In response, Lucero showcased her entrepreneurial spirit by turning to a plan B that involved none other than Krispy Kreme donuts. After ordering a whopping 100 dozen donuts and personally driving to Spokane to retrieve them, she organized two sales days. With locations in both Moses Lake and Ephrata, she managed to sell every single donut. Impressively, her efforts raised $800, inclusive of tips.
With the collected funds, Lucero purchased nearly $800 worth of school supplies, a figure which included both her cash procurement and generous donations from the community. Supplies were subsequently divided amongst three schools: Ephrata, Moses Lake, and Quincy. Each of these institutions received a variety of essential items, including markers, notebooks, crayons, earbuds, and more. Wilson Creek, with its art-centric needs, got specialized items like watercolor paper packets, art journals, and acrylic mediums.
As of now, Anna Lucero has delivered the supplies to all the schools except Moses Lake. Her efforts reflect the indomitable spirit of community support and the lengths to which individuals will go to make a difference.