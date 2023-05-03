SPOKANE - A number of law enforcement agencies are paying their respects to the late Craig Chamberlin after his "unexpected" passing on Sunday, April 30. Chamberlin was a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy for years and had served as a deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office from 1996 to 2000.
“Those who served with him in Okanogan County are deeply saddened, unexpected passing. Our prayers and support go out to his family whom were part of our community for a number of years. And we thank them for allow Craig to be part of our family," said Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell.
Chamberlin's passing comes one year after he was fired from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in 2021 for alleged misconduct that involved him writing a reference letter for a man charged with child pornography. Former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says Chamberlin wasn't fired for writing the letter, but because he allegedly lied about the circumstances surrounding it. Chamberlin fervently denied that and was convinced that Knezovich fired him for political reasons after he announced his run for Spokane County Sheriff. Chamberlin was reportedly given the option to retire or be fired; Chamberlin chose the latter. As a result, Chamberlin was reportedly added to the Brady list.
Chamberlin had been a longtime spokesperson for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
He was 52 and leaves behind three daughters.
His memorial service is schedule for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at One Church in Spokane Valley.