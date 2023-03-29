SOAP LAKE - On July 22, 2022, Brian Walters' day 'turned on a dime' after going from delivering packages at campground in Soap Lake to saving a young girl's life.
Last week, Brian's heroism was honored by Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete in the form of a framed certificate, medal and a whole lot of acknowledgement for the good deed. Walters was ceremoniously merited a Life Saving Award during the Grant County Sheriff's Office annual all-staff meeting on March 24.
On the day he saved the 7-year-old girl's life, the Grand Coulee volunteer firefighter was operating on his normal route as a UPS driver, delivering packages to Smokiam RV Resort and Campground when he heard a commotion.
Walters says he was inside the campground's office when he noticed a man carrying a young girl away from the pool. Walters says the man was speaking Russian/Ukrainian, but eventually figured out that the girl had been underwater for too long and was on the brink of drowning. Walters explained that he and another woman brought the girl inside and laid her down, beginning CPR immediately.
As a firefighter, Walters says he’d done CPR on adults plenty of times, but it was the first time he had done it on a child. Walters says the little girl wasn’t breathing, was initially unresponsive and was blue. After two minutes of CPR, Walters says the little girl coughed up fluids and started to become responsive.
UPS told Source ONE News that it too also recognized and merited Walters.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office plans to travel to Kitsap County soon to present a life-saving award to Shelan Kronshaw of Port Orchard. She was the woman who helped save the drowning girl's life. Kronshaw was vacationing in Soap Lake when the ordeal occurred.