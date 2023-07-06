ELMER CITY - 67-year-old Andre Pierre Picard of Elmer City has been sentenced to sixty months in federal custody after pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. The sentence, imposed by United States District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice, will be followed by five years of supervised release, announced Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
The sentencing comes after a tragic incident on April 29, 2020, when a young woman identified as "D.S." was found lifeless, and an autopsy confirmed that her death was a result of a drug overdose. Court documents and information presented during the sentencing revealed that Picard had sold heroin to D.S. the day before her untimely demise from his residence in Elmer City.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement conducted a thorough investigation from April 2022 to December 2022, which included several controlled purchases from Picard. The evidence gathered ultimately led to his arrest, linking him to the sale of drugs that were believed to have contributed to D.S.'s fatal overdose.
United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref expressed gratitude for the law enforcement team involved in the case and their dedication to protecting the community. She emphasized the seriousness of Picard's drug trafficking activities, stating, "While Mr. Picard described himself as a low-level drug dealer, he was dealing in large quantities of illegal drugs given the relative size of the Elmer City community and the Colville Reservation. Ultimately, Mr. Picard's distribution had devastating consequences." She commended the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the law enforcement team from the Colville Tribe for their collaborative efforts in seeking justice.
Gregory L. Austin, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle field office, expressed disappointment in Picard's willful disregard for the well-being of his own community members. "Despite witnessing the devastating effects of these dangerous narcotics, he continued to distribute them to people he knew. The FBI and our partners will continue to fight the plague of illegal drugs on our state's reservations," Austin added.
Deputy Associate Director Jerin Falcon of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement reaffirmed their commitment to removing dangerous drug dealers in Indian Country, including those who exploit their community members for profit. Falcon expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Colville Tribal Police, FBI, DEA, and other local law enforcement agencies in protecting native communities.
The case was thoroughly investigated by the Colville Tribal Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Division of Drug Enforcement. The prosecution was led by Richard R. Barker and David H. Herzog, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.