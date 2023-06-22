WENATCHEE - David McCarter, a passionate motorcycle enthusiast and advocate for the YMCA, is set to embark on a long-distance ride called "The Narrow Way Around" in honor of his late father, Dave Sr.
The journey will kick off on July 6, shortly after 9 am, from the parking lot of the Wenatchee YMCA. McCarter's solo adventure aims to support the YMCA and fulfill his father's dying wish by reaching the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Reflecting on his childhood experiences, McCarter shared, "As a fourth grader, I was here a lot at the after school programs. I came from a single-parent family. Dad was working all the time, and this was my home after school until he came and picked me up after work." The YMCA played a significant role in his upbringing, fostering a sense of belonging and community during his formative years.
To raise funds for the Wenatchee YMCA's new facility, McCarter invites individuals to pledge their donations per mile through text or online platforms. Supporters can follow his journey on a map displayed at the Wenatchee YMCA or through his social media channels. The ride is expected to conclude at the Harley Davidson Museum, coinciding with the iconic brand's 120th anniversary homecoming.
McCarter's meticulously planned route will take him through awe-inspiring destinations, including Mount Rushmore, Glacier National Park, the motorcycle Mecca of Sturgis, South Dakota, and parts of Canada. These locations hold a special significance as they were places he and his father always dreamed of exploring together. Inspired by the 2004 adventure series "Long Way Round," featuring Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman, the father-son duo sought to embark on a similar journey. In homage to his father's dream, McCarter aims to document his trip and create a captivating documentary series.
All proceeds from pledges made in support of McCarter's "The Narrow Way Around" ride will go towards the Wenatchee YMCA's campaign for their new facility. Those who wish to make a one-time donation can do so at https://wenymca.networkforgood.com/events/58863-the-narrow-way-around. Additionally, supporters can create a pledge per mile by texting PLEDGE to (509) 790-4370, with payments due in August.
The Wenatchee community is enthusiastically invited to join McCarter on July 6 at 9 am in the parking lot in front of the Better Together mural to bid him a warm send-off as he embarks on this remarkable journey.