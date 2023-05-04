DRYDEN – A Cashmere man is dead after he was pulled from the Wenatchee River near Dryden on Thursday.
At about 4:15 p.m., authorities received a call about an overturned raft that had carried seven people. All of the occupants had fallen out of the raft and were being carried downstream; all were wearing life jackets.
It was learned that one of the occupants was not doing well and they swam him to shore; he wasn’t responsive.
CPR was performed by the occupants and EMTs but to no avail. The man was pronounced dead after nearly an hour of CPR.
The rest of the raft occupants safely made it out of the water, all in the Dryden area.
Sheriff’s officials are cautioning the public to stay out of the water. Water levels are at or near record levels. Rivers in the area are considered to be exceptionally dangerous to be in over the next several days.
An autopsy will release the name and cause of death at a later time.