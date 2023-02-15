FRESNO, Calif. -- California's Highway Patrol announced last month that it busted a Grant County, Washington man who was found with 50 lbs. of fentanyl on Jan. 27 near Fresno, California.
25-year-old Jesus Felipe Felix Beltran was arrested after he was stopped in his SUV by California Highway Patrol on Interstate 5 at Hudson Avenue in Fresno County.
During the contact, officers noted several indicators of criminal activity and deployed Beny the K9. Beny alerted CHP to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, giving law enforcement probable cause to search the vehicle.
A gym bag with 200,000 pills of fentanyl disguised as oxycodone hydrochloride pills was found with a street value of $4.5 million.
Beltran was taken arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl for sale, transportation of fentanyl, and transportation of fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.