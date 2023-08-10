WENATCHEE - Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison announced today that 39-year-old Christopher Alexander of Manson, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.
On July 28, deputies responded to a call in Manson about a suspicious vehicle with flashing blue and red lights. The caller reported that the male driver was stopping to speak with young girls. When the reporting party approached the vehicle, the male identified himself as a Seattle Police detective.
Through an investigation, deputies determined that Alexander was not a police officer and had no authority to stop or detain anyone. He was arrested for criminal impersonation and released on bail.
On August 8, deputies received information that Alexander was at Wenatchee High School. He was located and arrested for criminal impersonation and for using prohibited lighting equipment on his vehicle.
Alexander is being held in the Chelan County Jail on $10,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 10.