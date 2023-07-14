WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Regional Justice Center's annual community fundraising campaign has kicked off early this year, with a primary focus on raising funds to cover unexpected medical costs for their beloved narcotics-detecting K-9, Kait.
The 7-year-old border collie, who has been an integral part of the jail for the past two years, is currently on light duty due to health issues.
Kait was recently diagnosed with Imerslund-Gräsbeck Syndrome (IGS), a treatable condition related to a vitamin B12 deficiency. However, she has also developed an issue with fluid buildup in her abdomen, and a team of veterinarians from Wenatchee and Spokane is diligently working to determine the cause. In the coming days, Kait is scheduled for further tests in the hopes of restoring her to full health and returning her to active duty.
Unfortunately, the jail has exhausted its veterinary budget for the year, leaving Kait's future medical expenses uncertain. Depending on the outcome of her upcoming procedure, she may require additional diagnostic testing or have a complete diagnosis with a treatment plan.
Despite her health challenges, Kait remains her happy and cheerful self at home, according to her dedicated handler and partner, Corrections Deputy Jacob Lewis.
Kait holds a vital role in the jail as one of only two narcotics dogs working in a municipal or county facility in the state. Trained to detect six odors, including fentanyl, she plays a crucial part in keeping drugs out of the jail. In addition, Kait has been actively involved in local school districts, deterring drugs from entering educational institutions. Lewis and Kait frequently attend community events and conduct presentations in schools, serving as liaisons for the jail.
As is common for law enforcement K-9 programs, the funding for Kait's care, including food, gear, and healthcare, relies heavily on community donations. While the official fundraising efforts typically start in the fall, contributions are accepted throughout the year to support Kait's well-being.
Several avenues have been established to facilitate donations:
1. T-shirt Sale: An annual t-shirt sale has already commenced via CustomInk. The shirts are available in six colors and adult and youth sizes, with each year featuring a new design. Priced at $25, the t-shirts can be ordered at CustomInk.com: bit.ly/44KURAF until August 10. Supporters can have their t-shirts shipped directly to them.
2. GoFundMe: A dedicated GoFundMe account has been set up at bit.ly/43wy9uV to cover Kait's medical expenses.
3. Venmo: Donations can also be made through Venmo by scanning the attached QR code or searching for the username @CCRJC_K9.
4. Direct Contributions: Supporters can send contributions by mail to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Attn. Deputy Jacob Lewis, 401 Washington St., Level 2, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
For Deputy Jacob Lewis, Kait is not just an essential member of the jail's drug interdiction program but also a partner, friend, and cherished member of his family. Over the past two years, Kait has made a significant impact on the jail and the community at large. Known for her gentle and loving nature, she adores serving her community. The team at CCRJC expresses gratitude for the continued support they have received from all corners of the world and extends heartfelt thanks to the community for being part of Team Kait.