Kittitas County Fire District 1 is apparently so excited about its soon-to-arrive tactical brush fire truck that its already adorned it with a decal of its name. 'Truck Norris' will be the fire agency's newest vehicle and it will replace a similar truck that was 33-years-old. The truck is a former military vehicle that is being retrofitted with brush fire-fighting technology that will advance the district's fire fighting capabilities heading into the summer of 2023.
Fire officials say the truck was paid for by two Department of Natural Resource grants and a grant from the Suncadia Fund for Community Enhancement and the proceeds from the sale of the tender truck it's replacing. The total cost for the build of the truck is $150,000.
But why the name 'Truck Norris?'
"It’s going to roundhouse kick fires into submission. We can’t wait to get training on this truck and get it in service for our community," Kittitas County Fire District 1 wrote on its Facebook page. "This truck will have 2139 gallons of water, a Kubota diesel/darley pump, front remote monitor, hose reel, storage boxes, complete in the cab controls duplicating the control panel in the back of the truck and all the time 6x6 so it can go places most other water tenders can’t go."
The five-ton rig is a 1998 Stuart & Stevenson M1090 6x6 that served as a dump truck.