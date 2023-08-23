(Information for this story was provided by the Kindness Counts NCW Committee)
WENATCHEE - Local resident, Ann Wilson, is extending her deepest gratitude to two Good Samaritans from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Station on Easy Street. Their selfless act on Tuesday, August 8th went beyond the call of duty and truly showcased the heart of Wenatchee's service community.
While driving past the fire station that day, the nearly 80-year-old widow made a quick decision to wash her car at the nearby car wash. However, Ann noticed one of her tires looking a bit deflated. Being an elderly citizen, reliant on a walking stick, and uncertain about whom to call except her often time-consuming road-side service, she was in quite a predicament.
After seeking advice from the car wash attendant about a compressor, he directed her to the fire station across the street. The fire station personnel admitted they didn't have a compressor on hand. Yet, in an extraordinary display of kindness, one of the men mentioned he lived close by and would dash home to fetch his personal compressor.
To Ann's astonishment, shortly after, the towering fire truck entered the car wash premises with two diligent firefighters ready to assist. They promptly assessed the tire, which had a significant leak, and managed to replace it with Ann's 22-year-old, never-before-used spare tire.
But their assistance didn't end there. Recognizing the importance of ensuring her safety, the duo then escorted Ann in their fire truck to Discount Tire, ensuring she arrived without any further issues.
It was later discovered that a stray piece of metal, picked up just before her car wash visit, had caused the puncture in Ann's tire. Thankfully, the situation was resolved without further complications.
Today, Ann stands in awe of the compassion and jovial spirit of these two firefighters. “I'm just blown away by the kindness and cheerfulness these men displayed in helping me,” said Wilson, reflecting on the incident.