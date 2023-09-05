WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee family had the heart to write 40 letters of support to residents affected by the devastating wildfires that laid waste to a portion of the Hawaiian island of Maui last month. Abbie Gundersen, her two young daughters, and her daughters' friend decided to contribute to a cause fostered by the organization known as 'Happy Letter.' According to happyletter.org, Happy Letter is an initiative to restore the idea of a pen pal, but with the idea of the content in the letter enhancing the quality of one's life through positivity.
"Write a letter that will make someone happier than they were before they received the letter," Happy Letter stated on its website.
In response to the tragedy in Lahaina, Happy Letter developed a goal of sending 1,000 Happy Letters to those stricken by the fires on the island of Maui. Gundersen says her family's Happy Letter project was a great bonding experience and teaching moment for her and her girls. Gundersen says they drew pictures and wrote words of love and encouragement to those who had lost everything.
"We hope the people of Maui feel our love," Gundersen wrote.
A retired police detective from London, Gundersen has taken on a career of being a mom and a volunteer in the Wenatchee Valley. Abbie is a Kindness Counts NCW committee member, a Lighthouse Ministries volunteer, and helps with the Only7Seconds initiative.
Gundersen's family isn't alone in using Happy Letters to spread joy. Recently, students at Vale Elementary School in Cashmere composed nearly 1,400 Happy Letters for patients in assisted living centers, oncology departments, and other areas where support is needed.