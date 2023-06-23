WENATCHEE - This week, Chelan County Regional Justice Center Director Chris Sharp confirmed that the corrections deputy who was the victim in a vicious attacked waged by two inmates last month is back at work.
Jesus Olivera is the jail guard who was assaulted on May 1 by 24-year-old Benito Licea of Wenatchee and 28-year-old Javier Valdez of East Wenatchee.
Olivera's identity was revealed on Friday, June 23.
it was determined that Licea started the attack by striking the corrections deputy, knocking him to the floor and continuing to attack him. Valdez joined the attack and began stabbing the corrections deputy in the head.
Authorities believe the attack was premeditated with Licea and Valdez talking to each other on camera shortly before the assault.
The jail guard sustained several puncture wounds and lacerations to the head, neck, arm and hand. He was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
Licea and Valdez face charges of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by prisoner. Their jury trial dates have been set for July 11, 2023.
Sharp says it was the first time jail staff had ever seen a co-worker being carried out on a stretcher.
"It was a shocking event to us and was ver eye-opening to a lot of people," Sharp added.
The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.