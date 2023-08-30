In a move to celebrate Circle K Day in grand style, the company is rolling out offers to customers on Thursday, August 31.
Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, customers fueling up at Circle K will enjoy an impressive discount of up to 30 cents off each gallon at participating locations.
Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Circle K, expressed his excitement about the initiative. “As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn’t be complete without saving at the pump as well,” said Miller. "Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings.”
Additionally, the company has introduced limited-edition fuel discount cards. These cards, available at participating Circle K outlets, provide a discount of 10 cents off each gallon of fuel. They will be valid from September 1 through the end of the year.
Circle K fueling stations can be found in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Ellensburg and Connell.