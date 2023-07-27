QUINCY - A community's spirit is truly tested when one of their own is in need. In Quincy, Blanca Acevedo and her network of business contacts have set the standard for such occasions. They have come together in an extraordinary way to support a local business owner who was the victim of a brutal attack earlier this month.
Alma Acevedo, the proprietor of Tutti Fruitti in Soap Lake, was stabbed in the neck by her estranged husband, Samuel Montoya, during a domestic violence dispute on July 13, according to police.
Alma is currently recovering from her injuries, and the community is stepping in to ease her burden.
Blanca Acevedo, owner of Andaluz, a popular restaurant and nightclub, and Alma's sister, has rallied dozens of local businesses to organize a raffle to help cover Alma's medical expenses. A vast array of donated goods and services, worth hundreds of dollars, are up for grabs in the raffle, with ticket prices set at $10 each.
Among the donated items, a family pack of quesabirras from Andaluz, a skin care bundle valued at $148 from Blanca’s Glamour, a 24 rose bouquet from Alexandra Medina, $100 and $50 gift certificates from El Agave Ephrata and Revive Café respectively. Further donations include beauty treatments, a hot tool and blow dry spray, bedsheets, a massage gun, and haircut services from various local businesses.
The raffle is being conducted online, with payments accepted through the cash app $liz9martinez, Venmo at Elizabeth-Martinez-846, or cash. Those interested in participating are invited to reach out and indicate how many tickets they would like.
The community response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have already bought tickets, with some even getting extra entries into the raffle.
"Thank you everyone and thank you to everyone that added donations," Blanca shared on social media, where she also announced that the raffle winners would be announced live today at 8 p.m.
This act of solidarity showcases the tight-knit Quincy community's dedication to supporting their own in times of crisis. It offers a ray of hope and strength for Alma as she battles her way to recovery.
To donate to Alma's GoFundMe, click here.