DAVENPORT - A Davenport man's name will be in the history books after catching a record-setting whitefish by chance while fishing for walleye on Lake Roosevelt last weekend.
The Department of Fish Wildlife (WDFW) announced Gavin Boggs' catch on its website this week. WDFW says Boggs caught the lake-dwelling creature on Saturday, Feb. 11 while fishing with his college buddy. Boggs is a junior at Gonzaga University.
Boggs reportedly spends a lot of time fishing on Lake Roosevelt, his parents have a place in the Seven Bays area of the lake. Boggs and his friend were fishing in a boat near the Lincoln Boat launch when he caught the exceptionally large fish.
“I was targeting walleye at a depth of around 75 feet using a four-inch swimbait [a lure often used for walleye and bass], and it was a pretty tough day on the water,” said Boggs. “We did mark a lot of fish on the fish-finder and had caught one walleye before this big fish took my lure.”
WDFW says Boggs fought the fish for only a couple of minutes.
“As soon as I hooked it, I thought it was a big walleye,” he said. “I carefully let the fish do its thing down below the boat and then when it came to the surface and we netted the fish, I was totally surprised. I’ve never targeted lake whitefish in Lake Roosevelt. It is my favorite place to fish for smallmouth bass and walleye, and this has changed my mind about fishing for lake whitefish."
After snagging the behemoth, Boggs texted his dad, who did research on whitefish and informed his son that he may have caught a record-sized fish.
Boggs placed the fish on ice in a cooler and drove to Family Foods in Davenport where it received an official weigh in of 7.86 lbs.
Gavin then took the fish to the WDFW Spokane regional office on Feb. 14 where WDFW Biologist Danny Garrett helped with the paperwork and verification process. The new state-record lake whitefish is 26.25 inches long with a girth of 16 inches and was signed off as the new official record on Feb. 17.
The old state record weighed 7.50 pounds and was caught Feb. 19, 2021, by Jacob White at Cox Lake in Franklin County.
“My dad raised me with a fishing pole in my hand and my brothers and I have pretty much fished our whole lives,” said Gavin, who plans to have the fish mounted. He said former record-holder White even reached out to him on Facebook to “pass the torch.”
WDFW says lake whitefish are from the same family as salmon, trout, char, and grayling. They are deep-bodied and laterally compressed, and they have an adipose fin with a forked tail, which indicates they’re very fast swimmers. The average size of lake whitefish is 18 to 24 inches, with some larger ones up to 31 inches. They are known to live 15 to 20 years.