EPHRATA - Live Nation, representatives from Grant County's government and its policing institution hastily met this week since Friday's fallout from the worst traffic jam likely ever seen at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Traffic for the Lumineers show on Friday Sept. 8 converged with travelers wanting in to the campground to see Eric Church the following day. The combination created nightmarish gridlock for several hours. Progress was so stymied, many ticket holders left and went back home, but some opted to walk as much as several miles to the show. Many concert goers missed some or all of the Lumineers performance, despite the band postponing the their concert by 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Two days after Eric Church concluded his second day at the Gorge, Gorge Amphitheatre owner Live Nation and Crowd Management Services (Live Nation's security contractor) met with Grant County Commissioners, Grant County Public Works and the Grant County Sheriff's Office in Ephrata. The parties convened to discuss short-term and long-term plans. During the meeting, Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete told the live entertainment juggernaut that the Sheriff's Office will not support another gridlock similar to what unfolded last Friday. Live Nation representatives acknowledged the sheriff's statement but did not comment any further on it. Grant County Sheriff spokesman Kyle Foreman says the meeting went well.
"It was a positive tone and everyone was on the same page," Foreman told Source ONE News.
Live Nation never explained why it opted to book two separate concerts in one weekend. Sheriff's officials say the back-to-back events were the key cause of the extreme bottle neck.