GEORGE - Live Nation is facing heavy scrutiny by many who missed their chance to see the Lumineers at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 8.
Traffic gridlock that spanned for miles prompted some ticket holders to walk the rest of the way to the venue and many to turn around and go home despite the distance they drove to get there.
The law enforcement agency Live Nation contracts with for security, the Grant County Sheriff's Office, issued a public apology for the inconvenience to concert goers.
Many motorists were reportedly in line trying to get into venue parking or campground parking for several hours. The Lumineers decided to postpone their concert to 9:45 p.m., a 2-hour and 15-minute delay in light of the chaotic scene.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say the unprecedented traffic jam was caused by Lumineers fans and Eric Church campers converging into the venue at the same time. It was one of the few if not, only time Live Nation had booked two different bands in one weekend. The Lumineers were scheduled to take the stage on Friday, Sept. 8 with Eric Church slated for Sept. 9 and 10.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say enhanced security searches since the shooting at the Gorge in June has resulted in expanded wait times for people trying to get in. Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the augmented security screens paired with a vast amount of traffic attempting to see two separate events in one weekend led to the 'nightmare' scenario.
(the following video contains strong writing and strong language)
In its public message, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says it, Live Nation and Grant County Public Works will meet to review plans to ensure what unfolded over the weekend doesn't happen again. One of the suggestions that the Sheriff's Office plans to impart to Live Nation is to not hold two different shows in one weekend.
Many music fans took to social media casting blame on Live Nation for not communicating with them in advance about the potential for extreme delays. It's unknown at this point if Live Nation will issue refunds or partial refunds to fans who missed some or all of the Lumineers' performance.