LIND - Ritzville Police say a Lind man was booked into jail on Friday for his unruly behavior on the phone during a conversation with staff at the East Adams Rural Hospital on Friday.
Source ONE News spoke to Ritzville Police Chief Dave McCormick who says 43-year-old Brian Sumner became agitated while inquiring his prescription medication and was denied; he didn't know that his meds had just been refilled.
Sumner eventually threatened to kill the hospital staffer, prompting a call to the police. Sumner was put on the phone with another hospital employee who informed him that his medication had already been filled recently, unbeknownst to Sumner. At one point during the conversation with the second person he spoke to Sumner told them he wanted to "kill someone with his bare hands."
Later in the day, police tracked down Sumner and arrested him for felony harassment and threats to kill.
Police say they’ve had multiple contacts with Sumner in the past.