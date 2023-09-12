CRESTON – The community of Lincoln County is in mourning following the unexpected death of 40-year-old Deputy Luke Mallon, who was found deceased at his Creston residence on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to an article published by the Lincoln County Record-Times.
The newspaper wrote that Deputy Mallon had a notable tenure in law enforcement, dedicating nearly a decade to serving the public. He had been an integral part of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office since November 2014, and before that, he served as a Law Enforcement Ranger at Yellowstone National Park for four years.
Officials have determined that Deputy Mallon's death was self-inflicted.
Sheriff Gabe Gants expressed profound sadness over Mallon's passing, emphasizing Mallon's selfless nature, love for the community, and the honor with which he served the county.
Similarly, Mallon's longtime friend, Sean Davis, who had been close to Mallon since their time together at the Parks Law Enforcement Academy in Mount Vernon in 2010, remembered him as a jovial individual with a zest for life. Davis recounted Mallon's dedication to every role he undertook and his unwavering integrity. He also highlighted Mallon's love for "Big Sky Lincoln County" and his commitment to the community he served. Davis brought attention to Mallon's humorous side, always ready with a story to share.
Mallon's dedication extended beyond his professional life; he was a loving husband to Rachelle and doting father to his two young daughters, Renlee and Rayla.
Lincoln County Commissioner Rob Coffman spoke of the tragic loss, acknowledging Mallon's significant contributions to the county and the high regard in which he was held by its residents.
In a touching recollection, a former detainee named Herrman recalled a compassionate encounter with Deputy Mallon that left a lasting impact on him.
Jo Gilchrist, a Lincoln County Commissioner and former 911 coordinator, recognized Mallon's passion for his profession, especially his love for the outdoors and his genuine concern for public safety.
To commemorate Deputy Mallon's life and service, a public memorial service is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Creston School.