Jordan Mills-Jay, a 29-year-old resident of Lincoln County, has been taken into custody by the Spokane Police Department on charges of second-degree murder. The arrest follows the death of a five-month-old child, whose injuries were deemed suspicious by medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) had been contacted by the hospital on June 5, 2023, after the child was airlifted from their residence.
The LCSO, in collaboration with Child Protective Services (CPS) from Spokane, initiated an investigation into potential child abuse claims. Tragically, on June 21st, the authorities were informed that the five-month-old infant had passed away at the hospital. The body was later transferred to the Spokane Medical Examiner for an autopsy, with the final report still pending. However, preliminary findings from the initial examination suggest the presence of injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
Following the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers arrested Mills-Jay on Monday evening based on probable cause for second-degree murder as determined by the LCSO. He was promptly transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office jail, where he has been booked into custody. The case remains active, and investigators continue to gather evidence and conduct further inquiries.