Former U.S. Representative and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race. On Friday, Reichert officially registered as a candidate, joining the growing list of contenders vying for the state's highest office. While an official announcement from Reichert's campaign is still pending, his campaign manager hinted at an imminent declaration.
The decision by Reichert, a Republican, marks a significant development in the race, as he is considered the most prominent Republican candidate thus far. Known for his notable achievements as the head of the Green River killings investigation, Reichert's candidacy brings both name recognition and a track record of successful political endeavors. Reichert was the U.S. representative of Washington 8th congressional district from 2005 to 2019. Reichert's successor is Kim Schrier.
The current Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, had previously announced in early May that he would not seek reelection for a fourth term. Having been reelected in 2020, Inslee became the second governor in the state's history to win a third consecutive term. After careful consideration, Inslee confirmed his decision in late April. As of now, the governor has not made any endorsements regarding potential successors.
Reichert's entrance into the race adds further excitement to an already competitive landscape. Notable contenders include Public Land Commissioner Hilary Franz, state Sen. Mark Mullet, and former gubernatorial candidate Raul Garcia. Additionally, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has expressed interest in exploring a possible run.
His candidacy for governor is expected to energize the Republican base and provide the party with a formidable contender in the upcoming race.
With the gubernatorial election still over a year away, the race promises to intensify as more candidates announce their bids and engage in rigorous campaigns. As the field continues to take shape, voters across Washington state will closely watch the candidates' platforms and promises, ultimately deciding who will succeed Governor Inslee in 2024.