EPHRATA - A farmer's barbed-wire fence was the conductor that caused multiple spot fires near Ephrata during a lightning storm on Tuesday.
Firefighters with Grant County Fire District 13 say the strike that started the fires happened in the area of Road J and Road 16 at around 2 p.m.
Firefighter Todd Huffman says a lightning bolt blew up a fence post sending electricity about a half mile along the fence. Multiple brush fires totaling about an acre or more spanned along the fence line.
Huffman says the rain did most of the containing and crews arrived to extinguish the remaining flames.
Firefighters state that the circumstances leading to the fire's ignition are quite uncommon.