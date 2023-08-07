Fire departments from three counties successfully contained five fires ignited by lightning as a storm moved through the area on Sunday.
The largest fires were near Coulee Playland and Pendel Road, with two smaller ones in Barker Canyon and the Rex area. The largest of the fires started between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The 500-acre Pendell Road Fire at Sanderson Creek was initially reported at 4:36 p.m. in Douglas County. The 150-acre Pleasant Fire near Electric City in Grant County was called in at around 4:57 p.m. The 50-acre Pleasant Rock Fire at Banks Lake was recognized by fire officials just before 8:30 p.m.
The response was a coordinated effort involving local fire districts, the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Assistance from Arenal support firebosses and air attack was also instrumental.
All the fires were stopped and are now in mop-up. There were no reported injuries or structure losses, and officials expressed appreciation for the assistance and collaboration among various teams and agencies.