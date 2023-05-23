MOSES LAKE - It's not the Daytona 500, but it is a big deal to a lot of people, 5th graders specifically, in Grant County.
Grant PUD and REC Silicon will host the annual solar car races and fair on Wednesday and Thursday at Big Bend Community College's quad.
5th graders across Grant County will get the opportunity to build and race palm-sized solar cars, learn to make s'mores in solar-powered ovens and witness the science behind hydropower production.
Each day runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The May 24 event is for Moses Lake students. May 25 is for students from Almira/Coulee/Hartline, Royal City, Quincy, Ephrata, Wilson Creek and Crestview Christian.