EPHRATA — American Medical Response (AMR) will no longer be serving Grant County and is being replaced by LifeLine Ambulance this summer.
AMR, which has operated in Grant County since 2010, cited rising employee costs, inflation and the black of an increase in Washington Medicaid reimbursements. AMR had requested $350,00 from Grant County municipalities and fire districts to supplement their operations.
“When divided among agencies, those costs would greatly impact the budgets of municipalities and fire districts and are estimated at as high as $160,000 for Grant County Fire District 5, $80,000 for the City of Ephrata, and $58,000 for Fire District 7,” stated Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns, who also serves on the Central Ambulance Service Board.
AMR’s service to Grant County has been at no cost since starting service in the area.
AMR’s contract expires with Grant County on June 30. LifeLine will take over July 1 after the company and the Central Ambulance Service Board met to explore ambulance service provider models.
LifeLine, based in Wenatchee, provides ambulance service in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and operations out of five stations. Starting July 1, LifeLine will provide Basic Life Support ambulances and an Advanced Life Support Paramedic in cities and rural areas of Ephrata, Soap Lake, Wilson Creek, Warden, rural Moses Lake, a small portion of rural Quincy, and Royal Slope.
LifeLine has committed an initial investment of $1.5 million in startup and operation costs.