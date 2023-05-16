ROYAL CITY – A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle they were riding as passenger in was hit by another vehicle at an intersection near Royal City on Friday.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a westbound SUV on Rd 12 was approaching Dodson Rd. S when failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a full-sized pickup truck traveling south on Dodson Road.
At around 3:30 p.m., the truck hit the SUV on its front and rear passenger door. The truck continued to push the SUV, causing it to roll into a ditch.
The driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The right passenger had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Tri-Cities hospital. The driver and another passenger were taken to a Moses Lake hospital for treatment.
The driver of the pickup truck had non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved. The names of those involved in the crash were not available.