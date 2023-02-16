EPHRATA - Ephrata's newest resident likely won't get the 'welcome wagon' following the Grant County Sheriff's announcement about his seedy past.
Earlier this week, sheriff's officials made the arrival of 59-year-old Wayne Symmonds public given his current status as a level III sex offender.
Symmonds' criminal rap sheet spanning back to 1985 in Grant, Chelan and Okanogan counties includes various sex offenses, theft, burglary, domestic violence and more.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office sex offender registry, Symmonds was convicted of attempted child molestation of a 13-year-old girl in 1998. In 2013, Symmonds was busted and jailed for communication with a minor for immoral purposes; it involved a 15-year-old female.
Sheriff's officials say Symmonds is currently not wanted for any crime and will not be staying at any particular address because he is considered to be homeless.