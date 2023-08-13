LEAVENWORTH - The alert about a missing Leavenworth girl who disappeared in July has been heightened.
17-year-old Auroara Geddes was recently entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's database.
Information through the database shows that the teen has been declared as 'missing' since July 28, 2023. Born 11/17/2005, Auroara stands at 5'7", weights 135 lbs. and has green eyes with brown hair. She has an upper lip frenulum piercing.
She is described as 'bi-racial.'
Source ONE News is in the process of obtaining more information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.