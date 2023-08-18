LEAVENWORTH – The city's favorite fall festivity, Leavenworth Oktoberfest, is gearing up for another season of Bavarian delight. With the official lineup now revealed, this year promises more attractions, bands, food, and beer than ever before.
Spanning three weekends from September 29 to October 14, the annual Oktoberfest will take place in Leavenworth's charming Bavarian Village. Revelers can expect a gamut of attractions including a towering 62-foot Ferris Wheel within the 10,000 sq ft Kinderplatz, offering both children and adults an unparalleled view of the festivities.
This year's entertainment boasts a medley of sounds from traditional polka to rock and dance music. Among the big names are Manuela Horn, Pech und Schwefel, and the Europa Band. Local talents like the Smilin’ Scandinavians and Leavenworth’s own AlpenFolk will also grace the stage, ensuring a lively mix of genres for all to enjoy.
Beer enthusiasts will be thrilled with the 2023 lineup. Beyond the anticipated local collaboration – Leavenworth Festbier by Blewett Brewing Company, Doghaus Brewery, and Icicle Brewing Company – attendees can savor an array of German imports. Top picks include the renowned Paulaner Oktoberfest Märzen and Weihenstephaner Dunkel.
Complementing the brews, a vast selection of German staples such as brats, pretzels, and kraut will be available. Moreover, visitors can savor an assortment of dishes as the town offers everything from pub-style to Mexican cuisine.
The Kinderplatz, tailored for families, will feature a bouncy obstacle course, root beer garden, face painting, and more. An exciting addition this year is the separate admission for families who wish only to visit Kinderplatz without partaking in the beer gardens.
In a nod to Munich Oktoberfest traditions, the official keg tapping ceremony will mark the commencement of festivities each Saturday at 1:30 pm. Novel attractions, including a stein holding contest and a pretzel toss, are set to heighten the fun.
As the festival draws near, anticipation in Leavenworth is palpable. With its unmatched lineup of entertainment, food, and beer, the 2023 Oktoberfest is set to be an unforgettable Bavarian bonanza.
Tickets and additional information are available via the official Oktoberfest website.