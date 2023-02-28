It's no surprise that Leavenworth's Bavarian charm has put it on the map as one of the best cities in Washington, but as far as the nation is concern, it apparently ranks towards the top. Family Destinations Guide ranked Leavenworth (a.k.a. little Bavaria) as the 44th best small towns in America.
“It is a great vacation destination for families due to its stunning natural beauty, outdoor activities, and unique Bavarian-style village,” said the press release from Family Destinations Guide regarding Leavenworth. “Located in the Cascade Mountains, Leavenworth offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, rafting, and skiing. The town also features a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions, all with a Bavarian-style theme."
The national survey consisted of over 3,000 respondents.
Family Destinations Guide features reviews of hotels, resorts, destinations, and attractions for families. In addition, the site is filled with ideas that help families plan their trips.
The only other Washington state town to crack the list was Sequim at #70 and Whidbey Island's Coupeville at 147.