CLE ELUM - A Leavenworth man has injuries after crashing into a detached cargo trailer on I-90 near Cle Elum on Friday.
Troopers say 43-year-old Woody Braden of Leavenworth was going east on I-90 at Easton when an unsecured U-Haul trailer became detached from an SUV. The loose trailer crossed both eastbound lanes, striking Braden's SUV causing him to careen into the jersey barrier. Braden's vehicle and the trailer came to rest in lane two.
Braden was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
Charges against the driver who was towing the trailer, 51-year-old Devin Byrd of Issaquah, are pending.