LEAVENWORTH - A Leavenworth Elementary school has decided to discontinue its production of a play amid complaints that its historically inaccurate, misleading and patronizes indigenous people.
The 4th grade play in question is The Adventures of Lewis & Clark.
The play performed at Alpine Lakes Elementary is a musical rendition of what are supposed to be historical references to the journey embarked by the famed travelers in the 1800's.
The play is described as such by www.musicinmotion.com:
"In 1804, the United States, under the leadership of President Thomas Jefferson, commissioned Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to travel, explore and chart the new territories of the Louisiana Purchase. These brave men, and their companions, York, Charbonneau, Sacajawea, along with their trusty dog, Scannon, traveled up the Missouri River, over the Rocky Mountains, and down the Columbia River, all the way to the Pacific Ocean.
Their remarkable story comes to life in this clever 40-minute musical adaptation by Roger Emerson and John Jacobson, with 8 original songs and a delightfully-entertaining script. Let music enrich the curriculum of your school as you join Lewis and Clark in their historic journey."
The script to the play, provided by tribal member and former Cascade School District student, Tiffany Groff can be found below:
Groff says she and some fellow tribe members complained as well as people in the local community, which prompted alterations to the play and the decision to discontinue it.
"This one page alone makes my blood boil — Red faced and sweaty handed — I am asking for your support that this play be rewritten or cancelled all together," Groff wrote on her Instagram page.
"I grew up in this community and at the time was part of a 1% represented Indigenous Tribal member. I never felt like I could ever stand up to something like this, it always made me feel bad…but who is going to listen to an elementary school girl," Groff added. "I am standing up for my young self now! I refuse to sit and watch this happen again! Please voice your opinions in my comments, DM me AND email the Superintendent and Principal to help in supporting our community and children learn what’s right and never repeat the words listed in the awful depiction of 'Guide & Interpreter,' Sacajawea’s role in life, or a slave (York) that may have okay with being on the trip. It’s not okay."
In response to Groff's complaint and concerns expressed by others, Alpine Lakes Elementary Principal Kenny Renger-Singer released the following statement:
"The goal here is to portray history better and teach our youngsters what actually happened," Groff told Source ONE News. "It's not the children's fault their educators and parents are too ignorant to see the faults."