LEAVENWORTH - That alpine roller coaster everyone has been talking about will finally serve the public on June 1. That's because the widely-anticipated Leavenworth Adventure Park will hold its grand opening on that first day of June in 2023.
Situated near the east entrance of the Tumwater Canyon, the park boasts the Super Lou's Tumwater Twister Alpine Rollercoaster. The coaster is a 1-2-person German-engineered sled that is equipped with safety features to keep you fastened and a brake lever should you opt not to reach the coaster's full speed of 27 mph. The roller coaster provides scenic views of the Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River and the town of Leavenworth.
“What makes this coaster so thrilling is definitely the three 360-degree helix circle turns and the incredible views! People from all over are going to brag about this exciting ride!” exclaimed Dave Moffett, Leavenworth Adventure Park's lead developer.
Moffett ran his family business for many years, the ski resorts at Snoqualmie Pass, and has taken an active leadership role with many businesses and non-profits.
In advance of the Grand Opening, the Leavenworth Adventure Park is hosting a digital “First Ride” Fundraising Auction. Twenty-eight winners will get the chance to be the first official riders on the alpine coaster. All auction proceeds are being donated to the Associated Student Body (ASB) of Cascade High School in Leavenworth. The ASB provides funding for athletics and clubs for students.
Long-time developer, General Manager, and long-time coaster enthusiast, John Sutherland, reports:
“Kids of all ages will enjoy our park’s mascot, Super Lou! While on a visit to Leavenworth Washington, Ludwig the iconic Bavarian lion fell in love with the majestic beauty and took to the hills in hermitage. Raised by intrepid cougars of the Cascades, Lou established a fondness for adventure. He settled atop the town's perch and his generous spirit guided him to construct a park where he could share his passion for play with the people of the region he loves.”
“Bringing joy and fun to kids of all ages in a safe and friendly environment is the mission of our park. With more than 3 million visitors per year, the Bavarian town of Leavenworth is the perfect place to be. We have worked almost exclusively with local experts to build the park, while taking care of the environment. We look forward to giving back to the community,” said Moffett.
Built on the side of the Guest Service Building, the 27’ Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall has 4 lanes and 2 routes per lane. Climbers can choose the Easy, Intermediate, Advanced or Most Challenging route. Each climber wears a harness and is attached to an auto belay cable system that allows for safety both up and down the route.
The Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline allows jumpers to flip and fly up to 20 feet in the air! With four trampoline stations, jumpers wear a safety harness that is attached by two cables. Jumpers are always treated to the best bounce possible with real bungee cords adjusted to their weight.
Kids will love panning for up to 20 gemstones and treasures at the park's Gems of The Enchantments Mining Sluice. This fun teach-and-learn activity includes a take-home bag and descriptive info on the stones. Guests can purchase a bag of rough at the Guest Service Center and have fun seeing what stones and gems they find.
Reservations are highly recommended for all attractions at the park and waivers must be signed electronically. The park is anchored by an 8,500 square foot Guest Service Center which features a Bavarian mural and provides a viewing area, outdoor seating, party space, food and drinks, and a gift shop. The large property provides outdoor space for guests and room for more attractions in the future.
The park opens June 1 on a limited schedule (Thursday-Monday, noon-5pm) and 7 days per week (10am-7pm) from July 1-September 4. The park will be open year-round and will operate rain, snow, or shine. Check the website for current operating days and hours. Paid hourly parking is available at the park. An event space is open for parties and groups.
Rides on the coaster are $20 for one ride or $48 for three rides. Discounted tickets are available for youth (7-12) and child (3-6) tickets. It is $12 for everyone to do the Climbing Wall or Bungee Trampoline and a bag of rough is $8 for the Mining Sluice. All-inclusive packages that include all attractions are available and will save guests up to 15%. Making reservations, which are highly encouraged, and buying tickets on-line will save guests up to 12%.
For more about the park, visit: www.leavenworthadventurepark.com