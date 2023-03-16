MOSES LAKE - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' (LDS or Mormon) temple in Moses Lake is unmissable if you're traversing I-90, leaving many to question its presence and purpose.
The LDS Church recently announced its timeline towards opening for its sacred services. The public open house for this house of the Lord will begin Friday, August 4, and run every day until Saturday, August 19, except for Sundays. The aim of the open houses is to ingratiate the sacred temple with local community, which also includes non-LDS members. Church members will be on hand to answer any specific questions about the temple's operations.
The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, September 17, in two sessions, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication. Dennis Draleau, communications director of the LDS Moses Lake stake, says the temple should open for service the day after the dedication.
The temple will be overseen by Paul Wade Bergeson and Debra Ann Christensen Bergeson of Royal City, Othello Washington LDS Stake. Paul has been named as president and matron of the Moses Lake temple. President Bergeson is a patriarch and temple sealer (eternal marriages) and a former high councilor and bishop. A retired farmer, he was born in Caldwell, Idaho. Debra is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor; she was born in Ellensburg.
The single-story, 20,000-square-foot Moses Lake Washington Temple is built on a 17-acre site located on Yonezawa Boulevard, across the street from Yonezawa Park. A new 17,000-square-foot meetinghouse has also been built, alongside the temple. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Moses Lake Washington Temple in April 2019. Ground was broken in October 2020. This temple will be the fourth in operation in Washington state, joining the Richland, Seattle and Spokane temples. The Tacoma Washington Temple was announced in October 2022. There are nearly 290,000 Latter-day Saints in Washington in over 520 congregations.
LDS temples are purposed as places for enhanced worship services that include baptisms for the dead, eternal marriages, reflection sessions, etc.
The temple is reserved for LDS members who are in exceptionally good standing with the church and have received a 'temple recommend.' The temple will be a sanctuary for a number of LDS wards and stakes across multiple counties across north central Washington.